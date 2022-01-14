Drox Operative 2 patch 1.006

This patch adds donators to the credits page, makes starting starbases more common, fixes several small UI issues, and fixes a few more minor issues.
1.006 change list:
- added donators to credits page
- races chance to start with a starbase goes up with higher levels (The Shadow Rose)
- quests will now show parent quest in info (assuming it is still around) (firecat666)
- fixed Feedback Pulse not showing correct info
- fixed descriptions of Feedback Pulse, Unstable Projectiles, Feedback, Concussive Blast, Reactive Armor, Explosive Impact, Shockwave, Shatter, and Destabilize Core that contain old numbers
- increased spawn chances for chips at higher levels some more (DaOpa)
- now tell you what sector you are in on the map (system and sector) (firecat666)
- increased grassland dry HabitabilityMult from 0.5 to 0.6 (firecat666)
- now if successfully demand something print says demanding instead of trading (firecat666)
- now make sure to cancel any trade agreements if go back from ceasefire to war (firecat666)
- moved entering system print down a little to not overlap lose timer info (firecat666)
- changed description of em missiles weapons so not the same as em beam weapons (firecat666)
- fixed reward chest effects on map (Fulano5321)
- changed "Energy needed" to "Energy needed/use" (BG)
- changed powerload print on components a little to be more clear (BG)
- moved power load line on components info to more consistent spot and changed text color (firecat666)
- Nanomite cloud now updates status effect correctly when you upgrade your skill level above 1 (lalala)
- now clear all particles when using to and from map (ScrObot/firecat666)
- now if have Pause in Planet screens option turned on, will automatically pause on planet solve quest & delivery menus (firecat666)
- fixed a few places that races could get above the max amount of credits (firecat666)
- added a little highlight text to planet status to explains ranks (SirReptile)
- fixed waypoint placement being a little off on map (firecat666)
- fixed a plural issue with war quests (firecat666)
- cleaned up newCharacter so doesn't directly reference race icons (Chuckles)
Changed files in this update