Update v0.0.92.73 now stable

Hello Space Survivors Players,

I know it has taken a long time but finally we the newest version has been pushed to the default Branch, since we currently not keep track of our changes since our last stable push i will just say look at the annoucements from the last version before i will link all of the here :).

https://steamcommunity.com/games/704430/announcements/detail/2942527888267541467

https://steamcommunity.com/games/704430/announcements/detail/2942527888244803420

Ok there is lot more changed in the game but well we forgot to do update notes so sorry :) but i think you will like the changes and also notice them. Since i still can remember some of them here is a small list.

Added a compass [W.I.P]

Added a reload circle so you will finally know when the weapon is done reloading

Replaced the water (river) with a new one.

Preparations for the new mode

Upgrade to Unreal 4.27.2

Version label now working [W.I.P]

But from now on we will keep track of that shit, so we don't have to feel bad anymore and you don't have to waist your time.

Hope all of you had a great start into 2022 and will enjoy the update.

And as always thanks for playing SPACE SURVIVORS I: THE RECKONING.

With kind regards

Developer Team.