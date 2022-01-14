 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Knife To Meet You update for 14 January 2022

Battle of Nations update

Share · View all patches · Build 8023216 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

onilne Battle of Nations with 3000 levels - update, and a lot fixes (server, etc) and faster connections. Try it! :)

Changed files in this update

Knife To Meet You Content Depot 1663651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.