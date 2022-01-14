onilne Battle of Nations with 3000 levels - update, and a lot fixes (server, etc) and faster connections. Try it! :)
Knife To Meet You update for 14 January 2022
Battle of Nations update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update