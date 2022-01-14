Hello everyone! A small update with critical fixes has been released for the game.
In case of problems, write to the private messages of the VK group: https://vk.com/game_survive
FIXES [14.01.2022]
- Partially solved the problem "Lost connection with the master server". We will need a little more time to collect additional information.
-Fixed an issue where sometimes it was impossible to connect to the game server
-Increased timeout to connect to the game server
-Fixed lighting in the main menu
