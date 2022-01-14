 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Next Day: Survival update for 14 January 2022

FIXES [14.01.2022]

Share · View all patches · Build 8023215 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! A small update with critical fixes has been released for the game.

In case of problems, write to the private messages of the VK group: https://vk.com/game_survive

FIXES [14.01.2022]

  • Partially solved the problem "Lost connection with the master server". We will need a little more time to collect additional information.

    -Fixed an issue where sometimes it was impossible to connect to the game server

    -Increased timeout to connect to the game server

    -Fixed lighting in the main menu

Changed files in this update

Next Day: Survival Content Depot 519191
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.