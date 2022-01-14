v.1.7.7 (January 14, 2022)
- Added: Load multiple prefab files. You can now select multiple .c3dp files in the file select window.
- Added: Load multiple tileset images. You can now select multiple image files in the file select window.
- Added: Move crosshair to mouse position relative to the invisible plane. Press Space+C to move.
- Added: Select Edge Loop action. Located within the Edges sub-menu when you right-click the 3d scene while in Edit mode. You must have at least one edge already selected for it to select connected edges.
- Added: An option for deselecting everything when clicking on nothing. Go to Edit > Settings > EditMode > Deselect when clicked nothing.
- Added: "Combine Instances" action. This combines the selected instances into a single Object. It will also replace the instances in the scene with a new instance of the new object. The "Combine Instances (Object only)" action will simply create the new object without replacing any instances and won't add any new instances to the scene.
- Added: Added flashing indicator when trying to move crosshair when grid rounding is set to 0.
- Added: Apply UVs action now randomizes tiles if a Tile Palette is selected. Use Alt+Left Click in Draw mode to apply uvs to existing tiles. Eyedropping a tile with Alt+Right Click will deselect any selected Tile Palette.
- Added: Apply random tiles to a selection of faces. The "Apply Tilebrush UVs to Faces" option in the Edit mode context-menu will choose from the selected Tile Palette.
- Added: Tile Palette Mode (random/sequence). When sequence mode is enabled, tiles will be chosen from the palette in order from left to right.
- Improved: Placing random tiles won't replace the last random tile placed unless mouse moves off of it first or mouse button is released.
- Improved: Default tilesets should now load in the same order everytime.
- Fixed: Swapping tiles in a tileset would affect tiles in the scene that used a different tileset.
- Fixed: UV Unique On/Off tooltip wouldn't display correctly when starting application.
- Fixed: When exporting .obj via right-clicking in the Scene panel, the .mtl file could contain spaces in its filename, which would cause issues when importing it. It now will replace spaces with _.
- Fixed: Was able to inadvertently select edges behind Objects/Cameras.
- Fixed: Was able to inadvertently drag vertices behind Objects/Cameras.
