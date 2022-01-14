 Skip to content

Pornocrates update for 14 January 2022

Complete Full Game update released!

Build 8023067

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This Update is important, because the game finally reaches its conclusion level. Several bugs have been fixed and now, we are working on refining the game.

The first update to refine this game will happen at the end of January. We will continue to improve the game throughout 2022.

The next step will be to upload the next release of Osiris's Seed which also undergoes drastic changes.

Updates for all games were delayed because we were primarily focused on Pornocrates. HardPunch will be the next one we run to deliver the late updates.

Thanks in advance!

Changed files in this update

