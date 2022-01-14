Small update

Happy new year everyone! Here is the first update of 2022 for Motor Assailant.
- Fixed some typos in English localization.
- Modified the way missiles track their targets, they should now hit larger enemies with more precision. This should only affect the visual point of impact.
- Missiles will now be able to lock on The Excavator. This change should make the fight a bit easier.
- The game will no longer send any play stats to the developer. It could send completely anonymous data with explicit permission from the user related to how the game is being played, this capability will now be disabled. Request permission dialog and corresponding menu option were disabled as they are no longer necessary.
Changed files in this update