Patch 1.4.7 [New mode update]

After a Christmas break, we are back with an update that will offer you a new game mode : the "rescue" mode as well as some important fixes.
Rescue Mode
- An each for himself game mode, players have to rescue as many prisoners as possible by depositing them on their deposit area, the first to reach the score of 10 prisoners wins.
To increase the difficulty, players have access to bonuses (in the bonus boxes) that allow them to slow down the other players: by becoming a brute, multiplying their speed by 2, making a player small, putting down a decoy prisoner etc...
- The mode aims to allow players who are less than 5 to still have fun in a more relaxed mode, while being able to be very competitive.
- 1VS1 requires a lot of strategy and is very challenging.
- There is no team rescue mode yet, but nothing prevents players from forming teams for 2VS2 (or more).
Disable nicknames & hide-and-seek
- With the deactivation of nicknames, you can also have fun with hide and seek in the rescue mode : just deactivate nicknames in the game settings, so players can hide behind walls, trees...
Graphics
- Better management of screens with a frequency higher than 60 Hz
- Better management of screen sizes (up to 3840 x 2160)
Corrections
- Fixed the "Steal the money" scenario, players could no longer access the safe because of the new rat role.
We thank all the players, especially those who report bugs, who help us to improve the gameplay, but also those who often come to play with us on discord.
Wishing you a very nice year 2022.
