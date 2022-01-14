 Skip to content

Gamer Shop Simulator update for 14 January 2022

Update [v22.01.14]

Dear friends, in honor of the first update in 2022 year, we give you the opportunity for a limited time to buy our game with -50% discount off.

List of changes:

  • Changed the frequency of customer appearances;
  • Thief has been returned in game;
  • Added an information message when a customer buys a product;
  • Adjustments have been made to the save system;
  • Adjustments have been made to visual part;
  • Added new items (VR);

  • Added the ability to buy and place your own lights;

  • Added a vending machine that allows you to earn extra cash, as well as free replenishment of thirst;

  • Added a new improvement for the store - an employee in an elephant costume, he increases the number of visitors to your store;

Future updates plans:

  • New mini-game;
  • New review system;
  • Expanding the customization of the store;
  • Redesigning customer AI behavior;
  • New characters;

Best Regards,

DiamosDev

