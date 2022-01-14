Update [v22.01.14]

Dear friends, in honor of the first update in 2022 year, we give you the opportunity for a limited time to buy our game with -50% discount off.
List of changes:
- Changed the frequency of customer appearances;
- Thief has been returned in game;
- Added an information message when a customer buys a product;
- Adjustments have been made to the save system;
- Adjustments have been made to visual part;
- Added new items (VR);
- Added the ability to buy and place your own lights;
- Added a vending machine that allows you to earn extra cash, as well as free replenishment of thirst;
- Added a new improvement for the store - an employee in an elephant costume, he increases the number of visitors to your store;
Future updates plans:
- New mini-game;
- New review system;
- Expanding the customization of the store;
- Redesigning customer AI behavior;
- New characters;
Best Regards,
DiamosDev
