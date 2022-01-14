- fixed chat colors being the wrong way around
- changed cop chat color to light blue, robber chat color to orange
- fixed casino round table at the entrance having weird collision
- reduced custom map loading times by 98%
- fixed floor removers not updating correctly when being moved or scaled
- fixed floor removers not being able to remove some meshes like the cube blocking the subway entrance, and multiple vehicles
- fixed multiple floor remover bugs related to them not working correctly when playtesting
- potential fix for players being killed when joining a server mid-round even if they didn't die in the current round already and reconnected
- multiple fixes related to some UI elements not being destroyed correctly when the server changed the map after a map vote
- fixed round not getting restarted correctly after a map change
- added new road, sidewalk and road + sidewalk connection/corner pieces to the level editor
- added new grass, beach/sand, rock and fence parts to the level editor
Perfect Heist 2 update for 14 January 2022
Update 6: Custom map improvements and bugfixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
