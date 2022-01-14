 Skip to content

Perfect Heist 2 update for 14 January 2022

Update 6: Custom map improvements and bugfixes

  • fixed chat colors being the wrong way around
  • changed cop chat color to light blue, robber chat color to orange
  • fixed casino round table at the entrance having weird collision
  • reduced custom map loading times by 98%
  • fixed floor removers not updating correctly when being moved or scaled
  • fixed floor removers not being able to remove some meshes like the cube blocking the subway entrance, and multiple vehicles
  • fixed multiple floor remover bugs related to them not working correctly when playtesting
  • potential fix for players being killed when joining a server mid-round even if they didn't die in the current round already and reconnected
  • multiple fixes related to some UI elements not being destroyed correctly when the server changed the map after a map vote
  • fixed round not getting restarted correctly after a map change
  • added new road, sidewalk and road + sidewalk connection/corner pieces to the level editor
  • added new grass, beach/sand, rock and fence parts to the level editor

