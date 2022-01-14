 Skip to content

Reloader: test_subject update for 14 January 2022

First Hot Fix!

Yeah! This is first hot fix for Reloader: test_subject!

-change log-

-dialogue sound change.

-Option menu button position change.

-bug fix-

-now no more magazine generated when stage moved with removed mag with gun!

