The Early Access version of 《Lolita expedition》 is officially on sale today!

hello everyone! I'm Shu Yi, producer of 《Lolita expedition》.

I am very excited to announce that the PC version of 《Lolita expedition》 is now officially live!

Thank you for all your support before release!

The game is in the Early Access, and there are still many imperfections. I will strive to improve the game experience!

At present, you can play 1-5 Stories (10 stories in total) of the main line of the game. The game duration is about 10-15 hours.

New content is already being done (new folder). I will update the follow-up content as soon as possible!

If you have any questions or suggestions, please leave a message in the comment area. I will take every comment seriously!