Patch 0.83f+0.83g has been pushed, patch notes below
- Edwin’s Mindless Golem Weaken Spirit/Weaken Muscle is now dispelable
- Edwin’s Atone now has a clearer color difference
- Wall of Pain now grant its damage as bonus damage instead of base damage
- Rewind now has a internal cooldown of 5 seconds
- Fixed Twist of Fate sometimes will not properly increase Smite’s damage
- Fixed Divine Purist Heart not working
- Fixed Earth’s Barricade sometimes only triggers once
- Fixed Goulron’s Ritual Totem sometimes causes spells to not work on the healer
- Fixed Combustion’s healing not being tagged properly
- Fixed various copies/text
- Added a button on the top right that will open the current map
