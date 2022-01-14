 Skip to content

Mini Healer update for 14 January 2022

Patch 0.83f +0.83g

Patch 0.83f+0.83g has been pushed, patch notes below

===Bosses====

  • Edwin’s Mindless Golem Weaken Spirit/Weaken Muscle is now dispelable
  • Edwin’s Atone now has a clearer color difference

===Artifacts/Crafting===

  • Wall of Pain now grant its damage as bonus damage instead of base damage
  • Rewind now has a internal cooldown of 5 seconds

==Skills/Talents===

==QoL===

==Bug Fixes===

  • Fixed Twist of Fate sometimes will not properly increase Smite’s damage
  • Fixed Divine Purist Heart not working
  • Fixed Earth’s Barricade sometimes only triggers once
  • Fixed Goulron’s Ritual Totem sometimes causes spells to not work on the healer
  • Fixed Combustion’s healing not being tagged properly
  • Fixed various copies/text

==Miscellaneous=

===🗼 Airene Tower Related 🗼===

===Bosses====

===Scrolls/Blessings/Artifacts/Crafting===

===Talents/Skills===

==QoL===

  • Added a button on the top right that will open the current map

==Bug Fixes===

==Miscellaneous=

