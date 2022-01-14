Cavity Busters Update 32 - The Shmupdate Update

Hello and welcome to The Shmupdate Update!
This update almost nearly finishes off the major content that was planned for Cavity Busters. Besides polish, bugs and whatever else I might decide to add (I added a whole new NPC yesterday because...) the game is almost complete! Now is a good to pick up the game if you've been holding off. And because after this update, the price for Cavity Busters will be increasing slightly. I'm thinking the final price will be 14.99 USD but still not sure. Anyways, on to what's in this beast!
Shmupdate
So probably the obvious thing, there's a new shmup mode/segment! I can share how you access that but steer clear if you want to figure it out on your own. It's nothing crazy. [spoiler] Fill Gobs mouth with teeth and play as normal. [/spoiler] I hope to flesh out the shmup mode a little more. It's some good ol' fashion shmup action though.
A new Gummy
Yeah! Now there's a total of 8 playable Gummys. The newest gummy lets you BE THE TOOTH. You'll have to unlock it or you can access it through the accessibility menu. If you play with a controller, turning the auto aim (click the right stick) is suggested.
Besides loads of changes and balances AND 17 new upgrades, those are the big two. You can catch a full change log below. If you're enjoying your time with Cavity Busters, please consider leaving a review so we can get to a 'very positive' steam rating! :) As always, thanks for your patience, your time and suggestions, and most of all, for playing Cavity Busters!
See ya!
What's New
- 17 new ugprades
- a new shoot em up segment
- 3 new boss fights
- new sounds for newer gummys
- new sounds for some random stuff here and there
- added more lore to bestiary
- 2 new npc
- 1 new playable character
- added a tool tip toggle button to options
- 1 new synergy
- new 'mash button' segment for waking bosses and getting Gob upgrade
- new save profile card and icons
- 1 new achievement
- a mechanic where you can lower enemy stats
- new UI indicator to show the effect of your next shot
Bug Fixes
- fixed bugs that stem from the tutorial, causing bugs in regular runs
- fixed more tutorial bugs
- fixed a bug where shorter rounds would be ignored when looping
- fixed a bug where only 1 type of gob upgrade would be granted
- fixed a bug where you could roll infinitely until you ran into a wall
- fix controller vibrating bug
- fix being able to jump out of room when jumping to rooms
- fix fast swapping ammo
- fixed bug where wall hugger enemies that move keep moving when the game is paused
- fixed controller text being off
Changes
General
- added indicators to certain npcs to show where/how to interact
- lowered the distance you have to be to talk to some npcs
- smoothed out the Harvest Tuum a little bit
- changed the layout of a tutorial room
- changed room mod "insta kill" to "takes away max hp on hit"
- updated credit screen
- looping now spawns limited upgrades to keep things from getting too crazy
- you can now never die by giving away crowned teeth (i.e if you give away a crowned tooth when at 1 hp)
Upgrades
- made skin tags a bit safer
- hypothermia II is less slippery when landing on the ground from a jump
- upgrade eggs is now locked by default
- entamaphobia fires off lasers a bit more often
- used siphon now gives less hp to enemies and does so a max of 3 times
- changed name and how laser vial works.
- adjusted some upgrade descriptions
- metal wire upgrade now does extra damage and cause enemies to spew more bullets when affected
- magnet upgrade now pulls enemies towards your tooth
- items that you haven't picked up before now have an 'unknown' tag
Bosses
- nerfed a few Boss Seers attacks
- mini boss Um has a slight delay between attacks now
- boss Jam only drops one pick up now
- when Hatchling boss splits, his splits have less hp
- Jam boss attacks were nerfed a little
- boss spiborg second phase now has a few hit boxes on the body
