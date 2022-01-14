Cavity Busters Update 32 - The Shmupdate Update

Hello and welcome to The Shmupdate Update!

This update almost nearly finishes off the major content that was planned for Cavity Busters. Besides polish, bugs and whatever else I might decide to add (I added a whole new NPC yesterday because...) the game is almost complete! Now is a good to pick up the game if you've been holding off. And because after this update, the price for Cavity Busters will be increasing slightly. I'm thinking the final price will be 14.99 USD but still not sure. Anyways, on to what's in this beast!

Shmupdate

So probably the obvious thing, there's a new shmup mode/segment! I can share how you access that but steer clear if you want to figure it out on your own. It's nothing crazy. [spoiler] Fill Gobs mouth with teeth and play as normal. [/spoiler] I hope to flesh out the shmup mode a little more. It's some good ol' fashion shmup action though.

A new Gummy

Yeah! Now there's a total of 8 playable Gummys. The newest gummy lets you BE THE TOOTH. You'll have to unlock it or you can access it through the accessibility menu. If you play with a controller, turning the auto aim (click the right stick) is suggested.

Besides loads of changes and balances AND 17 new upgrades, those are the big two. You can catch a full change log below. If you're enjoying your time with Cavity Busters, please consider leaving a review so we can get to a 'very positive' steam rating! :) As always, thanks for your patience, your time and suggestions, and most of all, for playing Cavity Busters!

See ya!

What's New

17 new ugprades

a new shoot em up segment

3 new boss fights

new sounds for newer gummys

new sounds for some random stuff here and there

added more lore to bestiary

2 new npc

1 new playable character

added a tool tip toggle button to options

1 new synergy

new 'mash button' segment for waking bosses and getting Gob upgrade

new save profile card and icons

1 new achievement

a mechanic where you can lower enemy stats

new UI indicator to show the effect of your next shot

Bug Fixes

fixed bugs that stem from the tutorial, causing bugs in regular runs

fixed more tutorial bugs

fixed a bug where shorter rounds would be ignored when looping

fixed a bug where only 1 type of gob upgrade would be granted

fixed a bug where you could roll infinitely until you ran into a wall

fix controller vibrating bug

fix being able to jump out of room when jumping to rooms

fix fast swapping ammo

fixed bug where wall hugger enemies that move keep moving when the game is paused

fixed controller text being off

Changes

General

added indicators to certain npcs to show where/how to interact

lowered the distance you have to be to talk to some npcs

smoothed out the Harvest Tuum a little bit

changed the layout of a tutorial room

changed room mod "insta kill" to "takes away max hp on hit"

updated credit screen

looping now spawns limited upgrades to keep things from getting too crazy

you can now never die by giving away crowned teeth (i.e if you give away a crowned tooth when at 1 hp)

Upgrades

made skin tags a bit safer

hypothermia II is less slippery when landing on the ground from a jump

upgrade eggs is now locked by default

entamaphobia fires off lasers a bit more often

used siphon now gives less hp to enemies and does so a max of 3 times

changed name and how laser vial works.

adjusted some upgrade descriptions

metal wire upgrade now does extra damage and cause enemies to spew more bullets when affected

magnet upgrade now pulls enemies towards your tooth

items that you haven't picked up before now have an 'unknown' tag

Bosses