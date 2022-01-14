 Skip to content

Mon Bazou update for 14 January 2022

Small Patch 0.242

Build 8022834

Patchnotes via Steam Community

KINDA IMPORTANT

  • Steamcloud now works

BUGS

  • Weird collision with the plant that are ready to harvest in a vehicle
  • No text on the sign of the Post Office building
  • You could buy the electric heater upgrade twice
  • Gas tank on the truck still rusty after de-rusting everything on the truck
  • Small typos
  • Plants says 100% even tho it's not finished
  • Special mug reset (multiple spawn bug)

COOL, I GUESS

  • Adjusted the selling prices of weed
  • You can sell weed pack to Normand & Raymond even if not friend with them
  • Multiples items can now catch fire (Big Logs, Empty wood crate, harvesting basket, Envelope, ..)

