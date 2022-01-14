Small Patch 0.242

KINDA IMPORTANT
- Steamcloud now works
BUGS
- Weird collision with the plant that are ready to harvest in a vehicle
- No text on the sign of the Post Office building
- You could buy the electric heater upgrade twice
- Gas tank on the truck still rusty after de-rusting everything on the truck
- Small typos
- Plants says 100% even tho it's not finished
- Special mug reset (multiple spawn bug)
COOL, I GUESS
- Adjusted the selling prices of weed
- You can sell weed pack to Normand & Raymond even if not friend with them
- Multiples items can now catch fire (Big Logs, Empty wood crate, harvesting basket, Envelope, ..)
