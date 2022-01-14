 Skip to content

Nightmare: The Lunatic update for 14 January 2022

Minor Update - Bug Fixes, Balances, etc.

Share · View all patches · Build 8022640 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello. This is Maetdol Games.

It's not a content update, it's just a small update.

  • Gameplay
  • In the Unlock Shop, the contract appears on the three left pillars and the totem appears on the right three pillars.
  • enemy
  • Sun Goddess Statue's damage has been slightly reduced.
  • Sol Dea's damage has been slightly reduced.
  • Sol Dea's waiting time between the patterns has been slightly increased.
  • Sol Dea can now only use Summon Ground Spear once when HP is below 50%.

    (used at 70% and 30% before)
  • weapon
  • Fixed a bug: When Overload is over while using Special attack, Special Attack is canceled.
  • Hammer's Special Attack range has been changed to all enemies within sight.
  • Hammer's Special Attack effect has been added. You can see the range of the Special Attack easier.
  • Totem
  • The algorithm of the Long Sword has been changed.

    (If the Long Sword still disappears, please let us know by email!)
  • Fixed a bug: The price was not displayed when rerolling a product while acquiring an Apple Box.
  • Apple Box effect is now applied even if you have visited the stage shop in advance.
  • Apple Box's Gold Gain reducing effect has been reduced to 30%. (previously 40%)
  • Traces of Nightmare
  • BloodyDesire's HP recovery has been reduced to 3%. (previously 5%)
  • UI
  • Changed the inventory so that it does not turn off with the inventory key during pad play.
  • The weapon swap animation has been changed.
  • Sound

    - Almost all SFX have been changed.

