Minor Update - Bug Fixes, Balances, etc.

Hello. This is Maetdol Games.
It's not a content update, it's just a small update.
- Gameplay
- In the Unlock Shop, the contract appears on the three left pillars and the totem appears on the right three pillars.
- enemy
- Sun Goddess Statue's damage has been slightly reduced.
- Sol Dea's damage has been slightly reduced.
- Sol Dea's waiting time between the patterns has been slightly increased.
- Sol Dea can now only use Summon Ground Spear once when HP is below 50%.
(used at 70% and 30% before)
- weapon
- Fixed a bug: When Overload is over while using Special attack, Special Attack is canceled.
- Hammer's Special Attack range has been changed to all enemies within sight.
- Hammer's Special Attack effect has been added. You can see the range of the Special Attack easier.
- Totem
- The algorithm of the Long Sword has been changed.
(If the Long Sword still disappears, please let us know by email!)
- Fixed a bug: The price was not displayed when rerolling a product while acquiring an Apple Box.
- Apple Box effect is now applied even if you have visited the stage shop in advance.
- Apple Box's Gold Gain reducing effect has been reduced to 30%. (previously 40%)
- Traces of Nightmare
- BloodyDesire's HP recovery has been reduced to 3%. (previously 5%)
- UI
- Changed the inventory so that it does not turn off with the inventory key during pad play.
- The weapon swap animation has been changed.
- Sound
- Almost all SFX have been changed.
