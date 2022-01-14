 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 14 January 2022

Update 1.03: New camos and improvements

Build 8022635

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

New update release with some improvements, thanks you for your feedback!

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Battle plan - Tootlip of AI accuracy display if bipod unfolded
  • Add: New camo - Brazillian lizard (Outfit: Frog shirt - Military pants + knee pads - Operator pants)
  • Add: New camo - French CEE Woodland (Outfit: Frog shirt - Military pants + knee pads - Operator pants)
  • Improve: AI enemy take better cover if is an assault behavior
  • Improve: General AI accucary in terms of weapon and attachments
  • Improve: Intro movie skipped automatically
  • Improve: IR laser dot scale
  • Improve: Reduce radius of dog's spot
  • Improve: Detection of weapon blocked against a obstacle
  • Improve: Events UI
  • Fix: Gas masks could be overlay with glasses
  • Fix: Defuse task might continue the countdown evne if defused
  • Fix: Some errors with "Secure" task
  • Fix: Hand left errors with a foregrip on UMV-45
  • Fix: Hand left errors on Hunter-1
  • Fix: AI use undesirable auto lean when is subordinate
  • Fix: Some tasks errors
  • Fix: Some errors scripts

