Update 1.03: New camos and improvements

Dear operators,
New update release with some improvements, thanks you for your feedback!
CHANGELOG
- Add: Battle plan - Tootlip of AI accuracy display if bipod unfolded
- Add: New camo - Brazillian lizard (Outfit: Frog shirt - Military pants + knee pads - Operator pants)
- Add: New camo - French CEE Woodland (Outfit: Frog shirt - Military pants + knee pads - Operator pants)
- Improve: AI enemy take better cover if is an assault behavior
- Improve: General AI accucary in terms of weapon and attachments
- Improve: Intro movie skipped automatically
- Improve: IR laser dot scale
- Improve: Reduce radius of dog's spot
- Improve: Detection of weapon blocked against a obstacle
- Improve: Events UI
- Fix: Gas masks could be overlay with glasses
- Fix: Defuse task might continue the countdown evne if defused
- Fix: Some errors with "Secure" task
- Fix: Hand left errors with a foregrip on UMV-45
- Fix: Hand left errors on Hunter-1
- Fix: AI use undesirable auto lean when is subordinate
- Fix: Some tasks errors
- Fix: Some errors scripts
Changed files in this update