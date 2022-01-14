I get around - Totemlands v0.6 Released!

Hello to all,

The third Totemlands update (version 0.6) released! Here is the list of things that's been added:

Features

New location

The last big area (at least until v1.0 is released) has been added. The passage leading up to it is not as apparent as the others, but it's also not hidden in a way you couldn't find it.

Spirits -> Totem Piece -> Relic

New area is inhabited by the most vicious spirit so far. But if you'll manage to catch it you'll be able to craft a new totem piece that produces the most valuable Relic in the game.

Teleportation Gates

Now you'll be able to get around pretty quickly with this new modern technology called Teleportation. These traveling gates are scattered all around Oakshade, however none of them are active, so you'll have to do some prep-work before you can use them.

Pinning recipes

Up to 3 crafting recipes can be pinned now. Once recipe is pinned it'll stay on the screen indicating ingredients you need, as well as how much of those ingredients you have in your inventory.

Duplicator

Duplicator is new facility added to v0.6. The name is pretty self-explanatory - you put a refined or unrefined item in and it'll duplicated that item. Convenient.

60 new body parts for character customization

New hairstyles, eyes and mouth shapes; new facial hair and eyebrow styles.

New type of Biobot

Just as any other biobot this one is no different - it takes an item and produces a different item.

More land to build on

Now you can expand your land for the third time, as a result you'll be able to build two more totem poles.

New resources

There's even more resources in the game. Hooray I guess.

New plants

Bamboo trees and tulips are now in the game.

Changes

Game intro completely reworked, three new characters introduced, however at the moment they only appear in the intro. Also, newspaper text in the intro has been changed.

Audio

Oaklinger attack sound effect added.

Rollerbot working sound added.

Teleportation gate activation sound added.

Teleportation sound added.

Recipe pinning sound added.

Bug fixes