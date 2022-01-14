New Test Update V0838-2

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone! I am glad to present Updates for those who are interested in taking part in the Beta Testing of new game features before they appear in the main version.

Below is how to enable it and what has been added or changed.

In order to switch to the Beta version, you need to: Right-click on the shortcut of the game in Steam, then select Properties and in the Beta section, select "Beta" from the drop-down menu. To return to the regular version, simply select "-"

-Now the direction of the blows are visible through the opponents in front, which improves the visibility of the next blow

-The direction of the blows is slightly highlighted by the color of the objects, which improves the visibility of which sword to strike

-Now after hitting the enemy, points received for hitting appear

-Simplified and improved interface displaying your points, lives and x-combo

-Changed and Animated "Special Level 3"

-Conducted Optimization

-Removed the ability to select 120 fps in the settings, instead you can select 144 fps which will improve the display, (120 fps did not work correctly)

If you find a bug in the game, I will be very grateful if you report it in the game's Community or in the game's Discord channel: https://discord.com/invite/3HPfxg2YAD

Great games everyone and see you in the future!