Patch 0.94.1.1

Hello warriors!

Happy New Year 2022! We hope your holidays went well! As for us, we're back to work to bring you even more of those very anticipated updates that we all know you like! ;)

This first update is NOT one of the "Three parts" major update that started with the enemies update. Let's see what this update is bringing you this time!

Features

New elite enemies: Boomer, Accursed, Hunter, Runner and Dodger

New skill effect: Immunity -> Removes and prevents further applications of specified negative alterations (Stun, Poison, Debuff or all) for a given duration

Bug Fix

Fix bug on line of sight calculation causing the blocker to be an invalid target at minimal range sometimes

Fix softlock on boomer when they explode and kill a Hopper located in the mist

Fix visual bugs on wound display

Fix Twisted wounds not working as intented

Fix save corruption when quitting the game while having a ballista selected

Fix on the lifetime stat "health lost" that was always equal to 0 (causing a meta upgrade to be impossible to activate)

Balancing

Elite enemies

Increased Health for all elite enemies by 20-30%

Increased Armor for all elite enemies by 40-50%

Wound threshold

The goal of this balancing is to harmonize all the base wound thresholds (reminder: "base" because thresholds evolve with the enemy's health progression).

Clawer

W1= 80%

W2= 30% -> 40%

Runner

W1= 50% -> 60%

Armored

W1= 60% -> 90%

W2= 30% -> 50%

Dodger

W1= 80%

W2= 30% -> 40%

Blocker

W1= 80%

W2= 30% -> 40%

Splitter

W1= 75% -> 70%

W2= 45% -> 30%



Archer

W1= 70% -> 80%

W2= 40%

Winged

W1 = 70% -> 90%

W2= 20% -> 50%

Hopper

W1= 50% -> 90%

W2= N/A -> 50%

Hunter

W1= 70% -> 80%

W2= 20% -> 40%

Lancer

W1= 65% -> 80%

W2= 30% -> 40%

Crawler

W1= 50% -> 90%

W2= N/A -> 50%

Ripper

W1= N/A -> 70%

W2= N/A -> 30%

Boomer

W1= 60%

W2= 15% -> 20%

Guardian

W1= 60% -> 80%

W2= 30% -> 40%

Bulky

W1= 75% -> 60%

W2= 25% -> 20%

Twisted

W1= 80% -> 70%

W2= 40% -> 30%

**Enemies Balancing

**

Hopper

Wounds

W1 = Can’t use Spit Acid -> -1Move

W2 = N/A -> Can’t use Spit Acid

Attributes

Move = 5-7 -> 4-6

Hunter

Quickshot (skill)

DMG = 18-23 -> 15-20

Range = 3-4 -> 2-3

New skill effect : Debuff(-10 Block 2 Turns)

Wounds

W1 = -20% DMG ; +15% Crit Power -> -15% DMG ; +25% Crit Power

W2 = -30% DMG ; +15% Crit Power -> -15% DMG ; +25% Crit Power

Crawler

Wounds

W1 = -2 Move ; -15% Dodge -> -1 Move

W2 = N/A -> -1 Move ; -15% Dodge

Ripper

Wounds

W1 = N/A -> -20% DMG

W2 = N/A -> Buff(+2 Move 2 Turns)

Bulky

Wounds

W1= -1 Move

W2 = Stun(1 Turn) ; Cannot Use Stone Throw ; +10% Resistance ; +4 Move -> Stun(1 Turn) ; Dispel(All Negative)

Twisted

Behavior

Doesn't cast imperatively his skill "Magic burst" if there is no one to target after gaining a "Charge"

Will use his skill "Command" more often (cooldown = 3 -> 2)

Need less minimum target to use his skill "Command" (min = 5 -> 2)

Channel Spell (skill)

New skills effects : Buff(+50% Resistance 1 Turn) and Immunity(All Negative 1 Turn)

Magic Burst (skill)

Range = 1-1 -> 2-5

New skills effects : No Dodge and No Block

Don't forget to update your game!