Patch 0.94.1.1

Hello warriors!
Happy New Year 2022! We hope your holidays went well! As for us, we're back to work to bring you even more of those very anticipated updates that we all know you like! ;)
This first update is NOT one of the "Three parts" major update that started with the enemies update. Let's see what this update is bringing you this time!
0.94.1.1 Update
Features
- New elite enemies: Boomer, Accursed, Hunter, Runner and Dodger
- New skill effect: Immunity -> Removes and prevents further applications of specified negative alterations (Stun, Poison, Debuff or all) for a given duration
Bug Fix
- Fix bug on line of sight calculation causing the blocker to be an invalid target at minimal range sometimes
- Fix softlock on boomer when they explode and kill a Hopper located in the mist
- Fix visual bugs on wound display
- Fix Twisted wounds not working as intented
- Fix save corruption when quitting the game while having a ballista selected
- Fix on the lifetime stat "health lost" that was always equal to 0 (causing a meta upgrade to be impossible to activate)
Balancing
Elite enemies
- Increased Health for all elite enemies by 20-30%
- Increased Armor for all elite enemies by 40-50%
Wound threshold
The goal of this balancing is to harmonize all the base wound thresholds (reminder: "base" because thresholds evolve with the enemy's health progression).
Clawer
- W1= 80%
- W2= 30% -> 40%
Runner
- W1= 50% -> 60%
Armored
- W1= 60% -> 90%
- W2= 30% -> 50%
Dodger
- W1= 80%
- W2= 30% -> 40%
Blocker
- W1= 80%
- W2= 30% -> 40%
Splitter
- W1= 75% -> 70%
- W2= 45% -> 30%
Archer
- W1= 70% -> 80%
- W2= 40%
Winged
- W1 = 70% -> 90%
- W2= 20% -> 50%
Hopper
- W1= 50% -> 90%
- W2= N/A -> 50%
Hunter
- W1= 70% -> 80%
- W2= 20% -> 40%
Lancer
- W1= 65% -> 80%
- W2= 30% -> 40%
Crawler
- W1= 50% -> 90%
- W2= N/A -> 50%
Ripper
- W1= N/A -> 70%
- W2= N/A -> 30%
Boomer
- W1= 60%
- W2= 15% -> 20%
Guardian
- W1= 60% -> 80%
- W2= 30% -> 40%
Bulky
- W1= 75% -> 60%
- W2= 25% -> 20%
Twisted
- W1= 80% -> 70%
- W2= 40% -> 30%
**Enemies Balancing
**
Hopper
Wounds
- W1 = Can’t use Spit Acid -> -1Move
- W2 = N/A -> Can’t use Spit Acid
Attributes
- Move = 5-7 -> 4-6
Hunter
Quickshot (skill)
- DMG = 18-23 -> 15-20
- Range = 3-4 -> 2-3
- New skill effect : Debuff(-10 Block 2 Turns)
Wounds
- W1 = -20% DMG ; +15% Crit Power -> -15% DMG ; +25% Crit Power
- W2 = -30% DMG ; +15% Crit Power -> -15% DMG ; +25% Crit Power
Crawler
Wounds
- W1 = -2 Move ; -15% Dodge -> -1 Move
- W2 = N/A -> -1 Move ; -15% Dodge
Ripper
Wounds
- W1 = N/A -> -20% DMG
- W2 = N/A -> Buff(+2 Move 2 Turns)
Bulky
Wounds
- W1= -1 Move
- W2 = Stun(1 Turn) ; Cannot Use Stone Throw ; +10% Resistance ; +4 Move -> Stun(1 Turn) ; Dispel(All Negative)
Twisted
Behavior
- Doesn't cast imperatively his skill "Magic burst" if there is no one to target after gaining a "Charge"
- Will use his skill "Command" more often (cooldown = 3 -> 2)
- Need less minimum target to use his skill "Command" (min = 5 -> 2)
Channel Spell (skill)
- New skills effects : Buff(+50% Resistance 1 Turn) and Immunity(All Negative 1 Turn)
Magic Burst (skill)
- Range = 1-1 -> 2-5
- New skills effects : No Dodge and No Block
