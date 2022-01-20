 Skip to content

Second Extinction™ update for 20 January 2022

Supply Drop #6 - Patch Notes

Bug fixes

  • Before, the sensitivity options sometimes didn’t save properly. This is now fixed.
  • The Cross-play info pop-up no longer overlaps with the War Effort update screen
  • The “Reset to Default” option works properly in the Gamma settings menu
Gameworld
  • Fixed several issues where Dinos were stuck in spawn caves. They are no longer shy!
Performance
  • Fixed a crash that happened when a player filled in incorrect credentials in the Apex Connect account creation screen
Weapons and Equipment
  • A dino ate the “Adrenaline Shot” perk for the pistol before the last Supply Drop. It is available again. Don’t ask how we got it back.
  • Artillery Cannon works properly when equipping the perk "Direct Impact"
  • Weapon perks that cause the weapons to do critical damage are now functional

⭐  = Changes made from community feedback and reports.

🔺 = Changes that worth special highlighting

