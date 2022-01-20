Supply Drop #6 - Patch Notes

Bug fixes
Menu, HUD, UI, etc.
- Before, the sensitivity options sometimes didn’t save properly. This is now fixed.
- The Cross-play info pop-up no longer overlaps with the War Effort update screen
- The “Reset to Default” option works properly in the Gamma settings menu
Gameworld
- Fixed several issues where Dinos were stuck in spawn caves. They are no longer shy!
Performance
- Fixed a crash that happened when a player filled in incorrect credentials in the Apex Connect account creation screen
Weapons and Equipment
- A dino ate the “Adrenaline Shot” perk for the pistol before the last Supply Drop. It is available again. Don’t ask how we got it back.
- Artillery Cannon works properly when equipping the perk "Direct Impact"
- Weapon perks that cause the weapons to do critical damage are now functional
⭐ = Changes made from community feedback and reports.
🔺 = Changes that worth special highlighting
Changed files in this update