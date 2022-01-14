New Build!

Character Customization

Welcome to the second changelog of the year for Iragon. You might have already noticed it, but we have been working on a character customization tool that you can test in the Experimental Hall. You can test it both in 3rd person and in VR but keep in mind that it is still very early work in progress and it won’t work smoothly. We’ll be improving on it together with your feedback, so let us know what you think.

VR Erotic Scene Improvements

Next, for the VR interactive erotic scene, we added a “pose menu” that will help you switch between positions with Erika. For now, there is only one extra position but we are planning to add more in the future. Apart from that, we are happy to share with you that we added butt physics! You will be able to test those once you try out the new doggy position with Erika.

New Reaction Animations

Speaking of Erika, we have 2 new reaction animations for her when you touch her down there. Feel free to go check those out in the Experimental hall.

Fixes

We also did plenty of fixes to the teleportation locomotion in VR as well as general bug fixes throughout the whole game.

