Archipelago update for 14 January 2022

Archipelago is out now!

Archipelago is out!

I'm excited to release my first game on steam! I hope you like it!

Changes

Here's some recent changes I've made (in response to Wanderbots recent video and stream as well as feedback from other sources):

  • Previously gold was only able to spawn close to the enemy ships. Now it is randomly distributed.
  • Gold and silver now give more money per wave.
  • Units will now "snap" to their correct position when you click Start Next Wave. You no longer need to wait for them to get there.
  • If the game crashes it will now save the XP you earned before the game crashed
  • Letters that increase difficulty (i.e., incrementing prices) are now applied based on your total number of unlocked research and not just the number of islands you've played.
  • Miners give money for the most valuable adjacent ore tile, not the sum of all the surrounding ore tiles.

Crashes

I have not been able to reproduce the crash that happened to Wanderbots, and I've also never had a crash occur while testing. I made some changes related to how enemies take damage and how fire spreads that hopefully fixed the issue but I'm not sure.

If you experience a crash, please email me your player log file and crash.dmp file found in %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\DefaultCompany\Summoner Game\

Do not relaunch the game before sending the file because the log file for the crash will be overwritten.

Email it to archipelagogame6@gmail.com and I'll try to resolve the issue so it doesn't affect anyone in the future.

Planned Features:

These are features that are not present in release but I plan to implement them, roughly in order of priority:

  • Widescreen support
  • A way to view the letters you've gotten
  • Better island generation
  • Choosing between several randomly selected charms rather than a completely random drop
  • 3 more units - fill out the top row of research
  • Late game balancing
