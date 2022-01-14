Archipelago is out now!

Archipelago is out!
I'm excited to release my first game on steam! I hope you like it!
Changes
Here's some recent changes I've made (in response to Wanderbots recent video and stream as well as feedback from other sources):
- Previously gold was only able to spawn close to the enemy ships. Now it is randomly distributed.
- Gold and silver now give more money per wave.
- Units will now "snap" to their correct position when you click Start Next Wave. You no longer need to wait for them to get there.
- If the game crashes it will now save the XP you earned before the game crashed
- Letters that increase difficulty (i.e., incrementing prices) are now applied based on your total number of unlocked research and not just the number of islands you've played.
- Miners give money for the most valuable adjacent ore tile, not the sum of all the surrounding ore tiles.
Crashes
I have not been able to reproduce the crash that happened to Wanderbots, and I've also never had a crash occur while testing. I made some changes related to how enemies take damage and how fire spreads that hopefully fixed the issue but I'm not sure.
If you experience a crash, please email me your player log file and crash.dmp file found in %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\DefaultCompany\Summoner Game\
Do not relaunch the game before sending the file because the log file for the crash will be overwritten.
Email it to archipelagogame6@gmail.com and I'll try to resolve the issue so it doesn't affect anyone in the future.
Planned Features:
These are features that are not present in release but I plan to implement them, roughly in order of priority:
- Widescreen support
- A way to view the letters you've gotten
- Better island generation
- Choosing between several randomly selected charms rather than a completely random drop
- 3 more units - fill out the top row of research
- Late game balancing