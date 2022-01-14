Archipelago is out now!

Archipelago is out!

I'm excited to release my first game on steam! I hope you like it!

Changes

Here's some recent changes I've made (in response to Wanderbots recent video and stream as well as feedback from other sources):

Previously gold was only able to spawn close to the enemy ships. Now it is randomly distributed.

Gold and silver now give more money per wave.

Units will now "snap" to their correct position when you click Start Next Wave. You no longer need to wait for them to get there.

If the game crashes it will now save the XP you earned before the game crashed

Letters that increase difficulty (i.e., incrementing prices) are now applied based on your total number of unlocked research and not just the number of islands you've played.

Miners give money for the most valuable adjacent ore tile, not the sum of all the surrounding ore tiles.

Crashes

I have not been able to reproduce the crash that happened to Wanderbots, and I've also never had a crash occur while testing. I made some changes related to how enemies take damage and how fire spreads that hopefully fixed the issue but I'm not sure.

If you experience a crash, please email me your player log file and crash.dmp file found in %USERPROFILE%\AppData\LocalLow\DefaultCompany\Summoner Game\

Do not relaunch the game before sending the file because the log file for the crash will be overwritten.

Email it to archipelagogame6@gmail.com and I'll try to resolve the issue so it doesn't affect anyone in the future.

Planned Features:

These are features that are not present in release but I plan to implement them, roughly in order of priority: