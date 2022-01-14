Prison and Shock-Weapons Update

YouTube

A new terrain, the Prison has been added.

You will be able to get a variety of electronic and mechanical parts and attractive equipment here.

Walk around the prison and unlock the locked doors of the warehouse to get items!

Recharging System

A battery for charging power has been added.

Capable of fast charging with power in the form of yellow semi-solid jelly, these disposable batteries can be found all over town, especially in the civilian houses.

Batteries can be produced by generators by consuming electric power. Even if it's not that efficient.

Of course, charging directly also possible in portable generators.

New enemies

4 new enemies have been added:

Quad-Legged Drone (Baton / Guard): A mobile drone for suppression of emergency situations in prison and alert. There are two variations: the Baton, using an electric shock pole and the Guard, using a stun gun. Light Sentry Turret: A fixed turret that fires 22.LR bullets in 4 bursts. If it uses all of its bullets, it can no longer attack. Zombie Jailer: A prison warden who has turned into a zombie while wearing powered riot armor. While being united with the powered riot armor, the damage on riot armor becomes severe and now they attack with the electricity from a short circuit.

New Weapons

Four new electronic devices have been added:

Shock Pole: The electric club, which is difficult for humans to use, has been converted into a weapon with a good range. Without power, it's nothing more than a simple staff, but if it's turned on, it will make a powerful electrical melee attack. Stun Gun: A long-range weapon that fires electrical energy and exerts a suppression electric shock. The output is weak because it is only suppression equipment. Shock Gun: A long-range weapon that has increased its power through modification to strengthen the output of the stun gun. Powered Riot Armor: A power armor to assist the wearer's power. It amplifies the wearer's strength during activation, but When it is not activated, it is rather disturbing to the wearer.

Etc.

Survivors now do not have to walk for a long time when traveling long distances. This is because the boredom of moving long distances can be omitted.

Previously, it was inconvenient to travel long distances, so the distance between villages had to be narrowed. As a result, there were so many items. And with the abundance of supplies, it was easy for the survivors to live a rich life.

But not anymore.

Because it became easier to travel a long distance, the distance between villages was adjusted and the goods were less. As you travel a lot of distance, you will consume a lot of food.

New training has been added.

Miscellaneous bug fixes, item table redistribution, and AI logic changes.