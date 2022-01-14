 Skip to content

The Last Roman Village update for 14 January 2022

HOTFIX and Master Volume control added

- FIXED BUG: In rare cases, enemies get stuck and this prevents completing current wave.

- Added Master Volume control option in Pause Menu.

Changed files in this update

The Last Roman Village WINDOWS Depot 998835
  • Loading history…
The Last Roman Village LINUX Depot 998836
  • Loading history…
The Last Roman Village MAC OS Depot 998837
  • Loading history…
