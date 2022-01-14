- FIXED BUG: In rare cases, enemies get stuck and this prevents completing current wave.
- Added Master Volume control option in Pause Menu.
The Last Roman Village update for 14 January 2022
HOTFIX and Master Volume control added
Patchnotes via Steam Community
The Last Roman Village WINDOWS Depot 998835
The Last Roman Village LINUX Depot 998836
The Last Roman Village MAC OS Depot 998837
