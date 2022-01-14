 Skip to content

Starbase update for 14 January 2022

PTU Update 14.1.2022 (PTU Build 752)

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Easy Build Mode - Station

  • Fixed an issue when objects were sometimes being placed on top of each other when placing modules rapidly

Factory Hall Areas

  • Fixed an issue that prevented other players than the owner of the Station from being able to start cabling on floors and walls

Inventory

  • Prevented placing parts from modules in Station Inventory when using quickbar
  • Fixed an issue that caused subitems from entityitems in Station Inventory being recognized as single items in quickbar
  • Fixed an issue that occured when exiting the game before Ore transfer finished
  • Fixed an issue causing the right click context menu options being available even when the Inventory was locked
  • Fixed an issue with tooltips and hover effects not working for inventory windows that lose focus
  • Fixed an issue with the Backpack window taking input from outside the window when it is being scrolled
  • Fixed an issue where the Backpack Material Slot rings were being displayed outside the window area
  • Fixed an issue where double-clicking tools/weapons/armor from Station Inventory did not equip them
  • Fixed an issue causing the Station Inventory search not working for modules
  • Fixed a crash when dragging items from new inventory windows to the old inventory window
  • Fixed an issue where item icons were not previewed when items from the new inventory windows were dragged and hovered in the Quickbar

Ships

  • Fixed an issue where projectiles were hitting the ship they were fired from

Ship Designer

  • Fixed an issue causing personal module folders to randomly disappear and appear

Ship Shops

  • Added ships:

    • Miredge 8 to OKI 3
    • Goldfish to Rando 1

  • Removed ships:

    • Kreeft from OKI 2
    • Myrmidon II from OKI 3

  • Moved ships:

    • Stibnite from OKI1 to OKI 3
    • Fl-A Xiphos from OKI 1 to OKI 2

Tripods

  • Changed Tripod pickup input to Grab (Default keybind "E") from Pickup (Default keybind "F")

UI

  • Fixed an issue in crafting tooltips showing the bench requirement with red when a bench was available
  • Fixed an issue where HUD UI could be manipulated with a hidden cursor when the Universal Tool was open
  • Fixed an issue in Deathbox window where it would close with the same click if the cursor was hovered over the close button

PTU Only

  • Fixed an issue that enabled Moon Base Foundation Module to be unwelded
  • Improved warping a Capital Ship into a Capital Ship Dock with a more suitable destination pose
  • Capital Ship Production Values in Utility Grid Terminal can now be modified using value bars as sliders

