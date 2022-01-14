PTU Update 14.1.2022 (PTU Build 752)

Easy Build Mode - Station
- Fixed an issue when objects were sometimes being placed on top of each other when placing modules rapidly
Factory Hall Areas
- Fixed an issue that prevented other players than the owner of the Station from being able to start cabling on floors and walls
Inventory
- Prevented placing parts from modules in Station Inventory when using quickbar
- Fixed an issue that caused subitems from entityitems in Station Inventory being recognized as single items in quickbar
- Fixed an issue that occured when exiting the game before Ore transfer finished
- Fixed an issue causing the right click context menu options being available even when the Inventory was locked
- Fixed an issue with tooltips and hover effects not working for inventory windows that lose focus
- Fixed an issue with the Backpack window taking input from outside the window when it is being scrolled
- Fixed an issue where the Backpack Material Slot rings were being displayed outside the window area
- Fixed an issue where double-clicking tools/weapons/armor from Station Inventory did not equip them
- Fixed an issue causing the Station Inventory search not working for modules
- Fixed a crash when dragging items from new inventory windows to the old inventory window
- Fixed an issue where item icons were not previewed when items from the new inventory windows were dragged and hovered in the Quickbar
Ships
- Fixed an issue where projectiles were hitting the ship they were fired from
Ship Designer
- Fixed an issue causing personal module folders to randomly disappear and appear
Ship Shops
-
Added ships:
- Miredge 8 to OKI 3
- Goldfish to Rando 1
-
Removed ships:
- Kreeft from OKI 2
- Myrmidon II from OKI 3
-
Moved ships:
- Stibnite from OKI1 to OKI 3
- Fl-A Xiphos from OKI 1 to OKI 2
Tripods
- Changed Tripod pickup input to Grab (Default keybind "E") from Pickup (Default keybind "F")
UI
- Fixed an issue in crafting tooltips showing the bench requirement with red when a bench was available
- Fixed an issue where HUD UI could be manipulated with a hidden cursor when the Universal Tool was open
- Fixed an issue in Deathbox window where it would close with the same click if the cursor was hovered over the close button
PTU Only
- Fixed an issue that enabled Moon Base Foundation Module to be unwelded
- Improved warping a Capital Ship into a Capital Ship Dock with a more suitable destination pose
- Capital Ship Production Values in Utility Grid Terminal can now be modified using value bars as sliders
Changed depots in test_auto branch