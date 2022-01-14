 Skip to content

Transport INC update for 14 January 2022

Transport INC - V1.4.9 Update

Build 8022261 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have added even more maps to the Transport INC Map Pack DLC making it a total of 33 maps! The following maps have been added:

  • Portugal
  • Argentina
  • Czech Republic
  • Austria
  • Belgium
  • Switzerland
  • Norway
  • Spain
  • Ukraine
  • Denmark
  • Finland
  • Sweden
  • Slovakia

To get access to these maps, you must purchase the Transport INC Map Pack DLC

If you already own the Map Pack DLC, these additional maps come at no extra charge.

This new version also fixes some minor bugs and issues.

Happy transporting!

Stay safe!

  • Team

