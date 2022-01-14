Transport INC - V1.4.9 Update

We have added even more maps to the Transport INC Map Pack DLC making it a total of 33 maps! The following maps have been added:

Portugal

Argentina

Czech Republic

Austria

Belgium

Switzerland

Norway

Spain

Ukraine

Denmark

Finland

Sweden

Slovakia

To get access to these maps, you must purchase the Transport INC Map Pack DLC

If you already own the Map Pack DLC, these additional maps come at no extra charge.

This new version also fixes some minor bugs and issues.

Happy transporting!

Stay safe!