Vacuum Pilot update for 14 January 2022

Update 0.5.4 Patch Notes

Hey there!

Before we begin with the patch notes, i would like to ask you to join our Discord Server to take active part in our game development! Every suggestion and feedback is appreciated!

If you would like to see the game in your language and want to help with the translations, you can message us on Discord!

Thanks for playing!

Patch Notes

Keybindings

Players can now configurate their own keybindings. Up to two keys or mouse buttons per action.

Level Editor improvements

The Level Editor has received several new features:

  • A contextual help dialog that shows you all the available actions and how to use them
  • Select and modify multiple objects at once
  • Create custom props and share them

Some example props are now available in our Discord Server

Smaller changes and bugfixes
  • Steam screenshots are now supported
  • Fixed some smaller localization errors.
  • Fixed some smaller UI errors

