Update 0.5.4 Patch Notes

Patch Notes

Keybindings

Players can now configurate their own keybindings. Up to two keys or mouse buttons per action.

Level Editor improvements

The Level Editor has received several new features:

A contextual help dialog that shows you all the available actions and how to use them

Select and modify multiple objects at once

Create custom props and share them

Some example props are now available in our Discord Server

Smaller changes and bugfixes