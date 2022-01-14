Hello!

Yes! As promised, PsiloSybil development continues. The game now ships with a new exciting level called CliffHanger. I'm going to showcase it myself soon enough whenever I get some more free time, but it was more important to me to have it ready and playable.

You can find the new level right before Stone Cold. Note that until you've beaten it, you cannot access later levels; however, your previous progress on those levels will not be erased. Your savefiles will always be safe.

Have fun with it. It's a toughie for sure.

If you spot glitches, please don't freak out -- mistakes happen, just let me know and I'll fix them right away.

Patch notes for this version:

0.5.2

New Level: Cliffhanger officially released.