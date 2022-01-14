Hello!
Yes! As promised, PsiloSybil development continues. The game now ships with a new exciting level called CliffHanger. I'm going to showcase it myself soon enough whenever I get some more free time, but it was more important to me to have it ready and playable.
You can find the new level right before Stone Cold. Note that until you've beaten it, you cannot access later levels; however, your previous progress on those levels will not be erased. Your savefiles will always be safe.
Have fun with it. It's a toughie for sure.
If you spot glitches, please don't freak out -- mistakes happen, just let me know and I'll fix them right away.
Patch notes for this version:
0.5.2
New Level: Cliffhanger officially released.
- The level is located between Nuclear Winter and Stone Cold. Note that none of your progress is invalidated. You will not, however, be able to access levels after Cliffhanger unless you beat it, but when you do, all your progress in those later levels will be waiting for you, untouched.
- The level's mushroom is Dottie, a mycena renati. She is very tough to free, and requires Marcello (Haunted Lodge).
- The skull times are set. Have fun.
- patrons will note several changes compared to the alpha prototype. But I don't care enough to list them.
The Tower
- The requirement for Marcello has been replaced with a requirement for Dottie.
Boarsailles
- Ruth's tokens are bigger and have a lower polycount.
