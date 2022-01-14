Patch Update 31.3 Now On Experimental Branch

Howdy Folks!
Patch Update 31.3 is now available on the experimental branch on Steam! While this is a smaller update, it does contain quite a few game balance changes that need some testing and feedback.
If you’re interested in checking it out and providing you’re feedback then be sure to check out the experimental branch.
Update 31.3 Experimental Info & Patch Notes | What is the Experimental Branch and how do I access it?
Changed depots in experimental branch