Mercury Fallen update for 14 January 2022

Patch Update 31.3 Now On Experimental Branch

Patch Update 31.3 · Build 8021984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Howdy Folks!

Patch Update 31.3 is now available on the experimental branch on Steam! While this is a smaller update, it does contain quite a few game balance changes that need some testing and feedback.

If you’re interested in checking it out and providing you’re feedback then be sure to check out the experimental branch.

Update 31.3 Experimental Info & Patch Notes | What is the Experimental Branch and how do I access it?

Follow Mercury Fallen Development On

Twitter | Facebook | Website | Discord | Roadmap

Changed depots in experimental branch

Mercury Fallen Win64 Depot 704513
Mercury Fallen Mac64 Depot 704514
