Airport CEO update for 14 January 2022

Airport CEO 1.0-36 released

Airport CEO update for 14 January 2022

Airport CEO 1.0-36 released

Last edited by Wendy

Hey hey hey, airport CEO!

Happy new year and welcome to Airport CEO in the 2020s! We're kicking off this year with the release of Airport CEO 1.0-36, bringing about another batch of fixes and balances as well as a new GA aircraft, the Learjet 75, and also the final aircraft pack DLC as planned since the 1.0 release: Airport CEO: Beasts of the East!

Permanent solution for macOS MacBook Pro M users

With the recent rapid release of Apple's new MacBooks containing M chips, both regular and pro, we've for the past months had a few issues with font rendering on those machines. That problem is with this update now finally permanently fixed and any new Apple M variants will run Airport CEO without any future font rendering issues.

Release notes - 1.0-36

New feature

MERCURY-45330: New aircraft: Learjet 75

MERCURY-45329: GA aircraft can now be set to use "correct" (as realistically defined by the player) fuel type if enabled in gameplay settings

Improvement

MERCURY-45343: Tweaked negotiation points for an improved negotiation experience

Bug

MERCURY-45608: Passenger interaction time at a boarding desk doesn't always properly reflect the staff's skill and desk's condition

MERCURY-45606: Updated baggage claim room requirements to include at least three (3) baggage belts

MERCURY-45508: Non-public transit structures can in rare instances be considered for airport transit calculations cause ghost cars to endlessly attempt parking at staff parking lots

MERCURY-45466: Aircraft can in rare instances pushback despite being grounded due to severe weather incident

MERCURY-45435: Certain franchise contracts cannot always be properly signed immediately via the room panel

MERCURY-45379: Boarding start time can in some instances with extremely large flights start before that flight's time of arrival

MERCURY-45374: Birds do not always spawn on expected coordinates on larger maps

MERCURY-45366: Extremely rare baggage stack overflow exception when baggage belt claim areas do not contain proper carousels can cause application crash

MERCURY-45363: Passengers waiting for check-in do not always claim seats in their flight's check-in counter terminal

MERCURY-45344: Negotiation point aquisition not properly explained in contract panel

MERCURY-45333: Selection overlay not always correctly aligned with object

MERCURY-45331: Vehicles can in extremely rare instances become invisible when assigning them to a different depot

MERCURY-45326: Chez Clara restaurant does not always reveal description

MERCURY-45324: Queue points can in very rare instances cause an unoccupied section between existing queue points when loading airport

MERCURY-45322: Remote stand without a terminal will not spawn a warning notification, causing re-fueling and other services to fail

MERCURY-45315: Some MacBook devices not using Intel chips can in extremely rare instances not correctly render UI labels

MERCURY-45081: Trashcans cannot always be relocated

Thanks for joining us in 2022 and we hope you'll have yet another flourishing CEO career year! See you soon.

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs

