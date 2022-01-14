Airport CEO 1.0-36 released

Hey hey hey, airport CEO!

Happy new year and welcome to Airport CEO in the 2020s! We're kicking off this year with the release of Airport CEO 1.0-36, bringing about another batch of fixes and balances as well as a new GA aircraft, the Learjet 75, and also the final aircraft pack DLC as planned since the 1.0 release: Airport CEO: Beasts of the East!

Permanent solution for macOS MacBook Pro M users

With the recent rapid release of Apple's new MacBooks containing M chips, both regular and pro, we've for the past months had a few issues with font rendering on those machines. That problem is with this update now finally permanently fixed and any new Apple M variants will run Airport CEO without any future font rendering issues.

Release notes - 1.0-36

New feature

MERCURY-45330: New aircraft: Learjet 75

MERCURY-45329: GA aircraft can now be set to use "correct" (as realistically defined by the player) fuel type if enabled in gameplay settings

Improvement

MERCURY-45343: Tweaked negotiation points for an improved negotiation experience

Bug

MERCURY-45608: Passenger interaction time at a boarding desk doesn't always properly reflect the staff's skill and desk's condition

MERCURY-45606: Updated baggage claim room requirements to include at least three (3) baggage belts

MERCURY-45508: Non-public transit structures can in rare instances be considered for airport transit calculations cause ghost cars to endlessly attempt parking at staff parking lots

MERCURY-45466: Aircraft can in rare instances pushback despite being grounded due to severe weather incident

MERCURY-45435: Certain franchise contracts cannot always be properly signed immediately via the room panel

MERCURY-45379: Boarding start time can in some instances with extremely large flights start before that flight's time of arrival

MERCURY-45374: Birds do not always spawn on expected coordinates on larger maps

MERCURY-45366: Extremely rare baggage stack overflow exception when baggage belt claim areas do not contain proper carousels can cause application crash

MERCURY-45363: Passengers waiting for check-in do not always claim seats in their flight's check-in counter terminal

MERCURY-45344: Negotiation point aquisition not properly explained in contract panel

MERCURY-45333: Selection overlay not always correctly aligned with object

MERCURY-45331: Vehicles can in extremely rare instances become invisible when assigning them to a different depot

MERCURY-45326: Chez Clara restaurant does not always reveal description

MERCURY-45324: Queue points can in very rare instances cause an unoccupied section between existing queue points when loading airport

MERCURY-45322: Remote stand without a terminal will not spawn a warning notification, causing re-fueling and other services to fail

MERCURY-45315: Some MacBook devices not using Intel chips can in extremely rare instances not correctly render UI labels

MERCURY-45081: Trashcans cannot always be relocated

Thanks for joining us in 2022 and we hope you'll have yet another flourishing CEO career year! See you soon.

// Alexander, Fredrik & Olof - Apog Labs