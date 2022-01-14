Update 22 - Multiplayer progress updates and bug fixes

New:
-added grenade collision sound when colliding with surface or ground
-added ability to host server and view servers for Quest
-merged quest and PCVR multiplayer together for cross playability
Changes:
-fixed issue where bullet would sometimes self insert into chamber when inserting magazine, for AR15 charging handle type guns
-reduced texture size of scope image capture and reticle texture size for fps improvement when using scopes
-disabled oculus color correction setting, doesn't seem to do anything
-reenabled controller low-latency update
-added dynamic resolution setting for quest
-changed defaultengine settings for online multiplayer services
-changed dummy soldier to different 3d model to fix turning black on death
-optimised fat zombie texture and material for fps improvement
-fixed blood effect not showing issue on zombies when shot
-made bullet hole visual effect be disabled when shooting at flesh (human targets)
-fixed reflex sight being aligned to the right, and increased base zeroing from 10moa to 15moa
