Update v.1.0.1.0 (Diffculty Balance, Favor System Adjustment & Text Fixes)

Hi Travellers:

Enjoyed your 2022 with our game so far? As the title of this post mentions, today’s update features a new adjustment of Difficulty Balance, which draws a more clear curve between each difficulty level, as well as the favor system, it should turn into a more worth investing in-game section since now the connections are not that fragile after some tweaks have been made

And we also launched a new online survey among the community channels. We’re keen on hearing your thoughts and feedback for recent updates!

For more information, check out the detailed patch note below:

New Changes

Difficulty stats Change - In Normal difficulty level, lower 50% damage taken to players, lower 25% damage taken to the Troops and 30% chance to avoid favor drop

[Call Fire Elemental] has been re-added to the legacy store

Added more distributions of [Forge Tool] spots in Heroic Statue Challenge, Tournament & Dungeon

Significantly lower the cost of each tribe’s special defense tower

In random quest - Transport Goods, the favor penalty when the delivery timeout has been changed from -6 to -10

Redesigned avatars for some NPCs in side quests

BUG FIXES

Fixed a bug that caused an unexpected stuck when wandering around Twinluna Valley

Fixed a bug that caused command skill from Latif - [Hold Line] not to be upgraded functionally

Fixed an unmatched description for command skill from Mousa - [Lurching Tackle]

Fixed an unmatched description for skill [Shield Master] from Thur Armored Sergeant

Fixed an issue where the duration of [Bounty Commander] from Jackal was incorrectly described

Fixed a bug that caused [Psychic Armor] and [Spirit Guide] mistaken displayed on minions

Fixed a bug that caused the attributes bonus from passive and gear not to be worked functionally

Fixed a bug that caused the affixation [Berserke] from enchantment not to work functionally

Fixed a bug that cause the team wouldn’t be dismissed when random quest - Search for escaped convicts timed out

Fixed some description issues in the storyline of [Amira Zahra]

Fixed an issue where the duration of skill [Harden] was incorrectly described, now it has been changed to 10s

Fixed a bug that caused Elite Shards only could be equipped by T4 troop

Fixed a text issue for event [Ifrit mine]

Fixed a bug that caused command skill from Husnu not to be upgraded functionally

Fixed an issue where the instruction of Phoenix’s upgrade not to be fully translated

Fixed Shard [Gods Possessed] unmatched description with its actual gear-up requirement

Fixed an unmatched skill description of [Flamethrower]

If you encounter any issues when playing the game, please contact us in our Discord channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into and try fixing them in future updates!

Montage Clip Event

Another new event is ongoing in our discord channel - Montage clip assistance!

After seeing the community constantly share the hilarious clips with the community, we’d like to post-edit an in-game montage for Sands of Salzaar. So here to ask for your assistance, help us make that by sending your mind-blowing creations. Of course, the returns are necessary - a chance to win $50 gift cards!

Check more details in our Salzaar Tavern!