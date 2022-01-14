 Skip to content

Loco update for 14 January 2022

Added Dedicated server mode(Experimental) + Many Improvements

  • Added Dedicated server mode(Experimental, testing diffrent ways for people to find and connect to servers, port 7777 must be open to host)
  • Link coupling will now break if its past 90Deg
  • Moved Trench Loco reverser Hitbox away form regulator
  • Optomised rendering of coal layer in Hoppers/Gondolas
  • Added Narrow gauge coal Gondola
  • Changed Hoppers to be able to carry various cargos(one at at time)
  • Improved game Loading speed
  • Increased speed server sends world items when a client joins
  • Only the joining player now freezes while joining
  • Fixed font on build/link hint
  • Fixed Incorrect detection position for loco1 water filler
  • Increased speed coal burns away in firebox (allowing better management of fire temprature)
  • Changed Pin/Link model
  • Improved tree render performance
  • Optomised network packets for Loco syncing

Sorry for the lack of updates I have been for the last 2 weeks

