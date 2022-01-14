⭐Changes inspired by our community!
Major Features
--- New Zodiac - VIRGO: Added Virgo as a new boss to battle in world 1
--- New Zodiac - LEO: Added Leo as a new boss to battle in world 2
--- New Zodiac - SAGITTARIUS: Added Sagittarius as a new boss to battle in world 2
--- New challenge - TAURUS: Acquire Taurus summon in an agilibity challenge
--- New challenge - CAPRICORN: Acquire Capricon summon in an mental challenge
--- New challenge - LEO: Acquire Leo summon in a strength challenge
--- New challenge - SAGITTARIUS: Acquire Sagittarius summon in a speed challenge
--- RED BARRENS are open!: 8 new enemies to fight and a whole new world to explore
--- New Level Design ingredients: World 2 level design ingredients
--- New common spells: Unlock and fight with unique new spells!
--- New room type - mini bosses: Fight 2 new Zodiacs as mini bosses
--- New room type - Andromeda's bar: Want to take a rest, visit Andromeda in this new room type
--- New room type - Hidden Yalee Kingdom: Free yalees and get bonuses in the hidden Yalee kingdom new room type
--- New NPC - Auras NPC: Unlock new Auras with your progression
--- New NPC - Achievements NPC: Get rewards for special achievements in hub
--- Bestiary feature in hub: Get more details of the enemies you meet with this new element in hub
--- NG+ system: Once you finished the challenges, discover a progressively more difficult experience
--- New Level Design traps: New traps will appear in exploration rooms for world 1 and world 2
Small Features
--- Taurus boss fight now has a dark background during Ultimate
--- New visual FX when we hit with Ayla & Kiran
--- Updated VFX when an enemy appears
--- Rework spell 37 - Glacial Spikes: Spell is easier to use now
--- New signature spells: Fight with 5 new spells for Ayla and 5 new spells for Kiran
--- Added a small feedback when buying spell at merchant
--- Hitting ground with fast fall attack resets dash timer
--- Wooden Guardian and Elites minions do not appear anymore in Death Recap
--- NPC in hub have a clearer feedback when something is new
--- Exploding Mushroom cannot be elites anymore
--- Potion use is now instant and anim is triggered only if no other anim
--- New auras: 10 new auras to discover
--- Salvage mechanic: Spells, gambits and auras can be salvaged to gain a good amount of quartz
--- Co-op revive: Reworked and improved the Co-op revive mechanic
---* Co-op now has its own tutorial
Balancing
--- Non elites enemies do not loot spells/gambits anymore
--- Zodiac damage changes: damage inflicted by Taurus and Capricorn have been adjusted
Miscellaneous
---* UI display for new playable characters
Bug Fixes
---* Level design elements could make sun color glitch
- The Hibernian Workshop Team
Changed files in this update