⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- New Zodiac - VIRGO: Added Virgo as a new boss to battle in world 1

--- New Zodiac - LEO: Added Leo as a new boss to battle in world 2

--- New Zodiac - SAGITTARIUS: Added Sagittarius as a new boss to battle in world 2

--- New challenge - TAURUS: Acquire Taurus summon in an agilibity challenge

--- New challenge - CAPRICORN: Acquire Capricon summon in an mental challenge

--- New challenge - LEO: Acquire Leo summon in a strength challenge

--- New challenge - SAGITTARIUS: Acquire Sagittarius summon in a speed challenge

--- RED BARRENS are open!: 8 new enemies to fight and a whole new world to explore

--- New Level Design ingredients: World 2 level design ingredients

--- New common spells: Unlock and fight with unique new spells!

--- New room type - mini bosses: Fight 2 new Zodiacs as mini bosses

--- New room type - Andromeda's bar: Want to take a rest, visit Andromeda in this new room type

--- New room type - Hidden Yalee Kingdom: Free yalees and get bonuses in the hidden Yalee kingdom new room type

--- New NPC - Auras NPC: Unlock new Auras with your progression

--- New NPC - Achievements NPC: Get rewards for special achievements in hub

--- Bestiary feature in hub: Get more details of the enemies you meet with this new element in hub

--- NG+ system: Once you finished the challenges, discover a progressively more difficult experience

--- New Level Design traps: New traps will appear in exploration rooms for world 1 and world 2

Small Features

--- Taurus boss fight now has a dark background during Ultimate

--- New visual FX when we hit with Ayla & Kiran

--- Updated VFX when an enemy appears

--- Rework spell 37 - Glacial Spikes: Spell is easier to use now

--- New signature spells: Fight with 5 new spells for Ayla and 5 new spells for Kiran

--- Added a small feedback when buying spell at merchant

--- Hitting ground with fast fall attack resets dash timer

--- Wooden Guardian and Elites minions do not appear anymore in Death Recap

--- NPC in hub have a clearer feedback when something is new

--- Exploding Mushroom cannot be elites anymore

--- Potion use is now instant and anim is triggered only if no other anim

--- New auras: 10 new auras to discover

--- Salvage mechanic: Spells, gambits and auras can be salvaged to gain a good amount of quartz

--- Co-op revive: Reworked and improved the Co-op revive mechanic

---* Co-op now has its own tutorial

Balancing

--- Non elites enemies do not loot spells/gambits anymore

--- Zodiac damage changes: damage inflicted by Taurus and Capricorn have been adjusted

Miscellaneous

---* UI display for new playable characters

Bug Fixes

---* Level design elements could make sun color glitch