Content Update 1.1.0 - 14 January 2022

Hello everyone, this is a content update focusing on the secondary game mode [Virtual Therapy] as well as a bug fix and some visual changes.

[Classic Mode]

VISUAL

Stimulants Icon

Changed all Stimulants menu images.

DNA Capacity Icon

Changed all DNA Ability menu images, from now on DNA abilities no longer have a different visual depending on their level, but a bronze, silver or gold frame.

BUG

Tutorial

Fixed the display of some tutorials that did not show the appropriate shortcut key

[Rogue-like mode]

CONTENTS

Rest room

Added a rest room that appears after three rooms, this one allows you to use your NER to improve your stats as well as change your stimulants and improve your DNA abilities. In future updates, this is where you will be able to save your progress.

New segment

Added the second level segment, which features fifteen new rooms. The second segment starts right after defeating the boss in the first segment.

Cervelaid

The Cervelaid enemy has been added to the game mode and can be found during the second segment.

Bosses

Added three bosses from the Classic mode to the virtual therapy, one can be found randomly in place of the first segment boss while the other two can be found at the end of the second segment.

Boost

Added ten new boosts that can be found in treasures, here is an example of each rank.

Rank 0. (In top form): Gives you +15 maximum health and +10 maximum energy and restores your full health and energy.

Rank 1. (Transfer): You lose 100 maximum energy and gain 100 maximum health.

Rank 2. (DNA Unbalance): One of your stats reaches level 10, but causes you to lose -2 to 5 other stats.

Rank 3. (Kinetic Absorption): The damage you take restores the same amount of energy. (1 second delay).

Rank 4 (Transparent): When you use your dodge, you become intangible for 1 second (10 second delay).

BALANCE

Casino

Increased chance of receiving Healing Syringes and reduced chance of winning the Jackpot.

Treasure

Increased chance of receiving a weapon or DNA ability rather than a boost.

VISUAL

Consumable

Changed the visuals of several consumables

BUG