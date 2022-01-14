Update 4.2. New AI and other stuff

Hello Hunters!

In this update, we've focused on improving Bigfoot's AI. In this version of the AI, Bigfoot will behave more naturally, it will not always know where the enemies are, it will search the area and buildings around, really listen to the sounds, and react to them. Bigfoot now has full vision, so you can use curtains on the windows, cover, and darkness to hide from him. He can also make assumptions about where hunters might be and check for suspicious places.

Previously, Bigfoot during the battle chose one hunter and followed him until he was knocked down, but now Bigfoot tries to fight with all the targets that are in the access zone.

We have been working on this system for a long time, but we will not be able to fully test it without feedback from you. Join our Discord community, there are already almost 10,000 BIGFOOT Hunters!

Currently, we can actively develop the Yellowstone map and additional gameplay mechanics.

Added:

Improved Bigfoot AI

Bigfoot GPS tracker

Possibility to switch the light in each room separately

Northern Lights in Winter Park map

New skins for Bigfoot and weapons

Changes:

Increased weapon recoil

Decreased the icon of found corpses

Fixes:

Melee weapons could damage allies

The camera icon next to the evidence was visible to Bigfoot

Bigfoot stuck near fallen trees

Interaction with items in the knockdown

Scope display issue

Wrong icon color on the map of installed cameras

Rendering bug for some materials

Tree collision bugs in Winter Park

Bug with permission of some doors

Discord: CyberLightGS

Instagram: CyberLightGS

Twitter: CyberLightGS

Facebook: CyberLightGS

Our homepage: https://www.cyberlightgs.com

Cooperation: partner@cyberlightgs.com