Update 4.2. New AI and other stuff

Hello Hunters!
In this update, we've focused on improving Bigfoot's AI. In this version of the AI, Bigfoot will behave more naturally, it will not always know where the enemies are, it will search the area and buildings around, really listen to the sounds, and react to them. Bigfoot now has full vision, so you can use curtains on the windows, cover, and darkness to hide from him. He can also make assumptions about where hunters might be and check for suspicious places.
Previously, Bigfoot during the battle chose one hunter and followed him until he was knocked down, but now Bigfoot tries to fight with all the targets that are in the access zone.
We have been working on this system for a long time, but we will not be able to fully test it without feedback from you. Join our Discord community, there are already almost 10,000 BIGFOOT Hunters!
Currently, we can actively develop the Yellowstone map and additional gameplay mechanics.
Updates
Added:
Improved Bigfoot AI
Bigfoot GPS tracker
Possibility to switch the light in each room separately
Northern Lights in Winter Park map
New skins for Bigfoot and weapons
Changes:
Increased weapon recoil
Decreased the icon of found corpses
Fixes:
Melee weapons could damage allies
The camera icon next to the evidence was visible to Bigfoot
Bigfoot stuck near fallen trees
Interaction with items in the knockdown
Scope display issue
Wrong icon color on the map of installed cameras
Rendering bug for some materials
Tree collision bugs in Winter Park
Bug with permission of some doors
Become a BIGFOOT community member!:
Discord: CyberLightGS
Instagram: CyberLightGS
Twitter: CyberLightGS
Facebook: CyberLightGS
Contact us:
Our homepage: https://www.cyberlightgs.com
Cooperation: partner@cyberlightgs.com
Changed files in this update