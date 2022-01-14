Update 1.7.3.1: More FREE Progression Outfits, Extra Unlocks & More!

Share · View all patches · Build 8021824 · Last edited 14 January 2022 – 14:52:10 UTC by Wendy

Ahoy mateys, been a while! Since we've added many new DLC costumes over the last few weeks we felt like it was high time to add some more free cosmetics to the base game.

Progression Additions:

Therefore we've beefed up the progression timeline quite a bit. Check out these sweet new costumes you can unlock starting from level 129!

Ghastly & Infernal Skull Slayer Sets:

Pirate Curse Additions:

We've also improved the pirate curse a lot and added a special timeline with it's separate ghastly unlocks.

Patch notes:

version 1.7.3.1

New translations:

Polish translations have been added to the game

Level progression:

New Cursed set added

Crimson cursed set variant added to higher levels

7 new titles added

Added detail tool tip when hovering over progression items

Curse progression:

Curse progression timeline added

9 new unlockable curse burdens added

9 new unlockable curse titles added

Conquest:

Late joining players should now spawn with a fuse lighter in conquest instead of a bottle

Visual tweaks:

Bloom amount normalized over all time of day settings for a more consistent look

Winter event end:

Main menu reverted to normal

Winter themed cosmetic drops disabled

Bug fixes:

Fixed a bug that allowed players to teleport onto high building by jumping and turning

Party ready state should now always be in sync between clients

Default FOV now 80 instead of 60

Fixed a bug that caused walking animations to play when falling from crows nest on ships

Fixed a typo in loot chest menu

Tweaked overlapping BR spawn selection circles and knife animation

Fixed a bug that caused HUD to remain on screen when team is defeated

Like this update? Let us know on Discord!

