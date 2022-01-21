 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Skybox3D update for 21 January 2022

Update Notes for January 21, 2022

Share · View all patches · Build 8021655 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone. Skybox3D update 0.38 was just released and it brings a few new features and improvements.

New Features

  • C4 visibility across different camera modes, enable in Sidebar - Visual Tools - Show C4

Improvements

  • Custom Broadcaster camera updates.

    Ability to rename, delete individual camera and assign shortcut was added.

  • Improvements to the Overview mode

    • C4 is now always visible
    • Grenade icon visibility, toggle via Sidebar - Visual Tools - Grenade Icons

  • Complete timeline control via shortcuts. See picture bellow.

Changed files in this update

Skybox3D Windows Depot 1549661
  • Loading history…
Skybox3D Linux Depot 1549662
  • Loading history…
Skybox3D Mac Depot 1549663
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.