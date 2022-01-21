Update Notes for January 21, 2022

Hi everyone. Skybox3D update 0.38 was just released and it brings a few new features and improvements.
New Features
- C4 visibility across different camera modes, enable in Sidebar - Visual Tools - Show C4
Improvements
- Custom Broadcaster camera updates.
Ability to rename, delete individual camera and assign shortcut was added.
-
Improvements to the Overview mode
- C4 is now always visible
- Grenade icon visibility, toggle via Sidebar - Visual Tools - Grenade Icons
- Complete timeline control via shortcuts. See picture bellow.
Changed files in this update