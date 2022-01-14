 Skip to content

Motorcycle Mechanic Simulator 2021 update for 14 January 2022

1st new year update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, Bikers!

We are constantly working on fixes. A few have already been quietly introduced, but today we want to show you what today's update brings.

First of all, we introduce photo mode with predefined filters, etc.

Also, we have decided to vary the look of the engine parts a bit, take a look at the example below.

We are also working on bigger content updates all the time.... and one of them is just around the corner. Just a little more patience.

Remember to drop by on our discord!

High five!

