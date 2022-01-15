A few words about the next edition

Now stockpiled firm remakes our next version and a magic weapon system, the larger the game (actually big world not points to version update, because contain the diplomacy, trade, and specialty of different cities, liking, and then can go to war with them and so on, open it any one, play is not comprehensive) so update may slow a bit, We will polish the following content, please understand.

** optimization and bugs

**

Optimized numerical experience and increased the number of some posts. Optimized the game model and increased the number of late frames. Fixed a bug where monsters might go through walls after reading files.

4, added the villain priority through the gate setting. (In special cases, it will still pass through the wall to prevent the villain from being stuck)

Fixed the determination of monster attacks and reduced the lag. Fixed the BUG of probability numerical calculation error after reading the file.

(At the same time, if you have a file reading error, can not enter the game, or the game crash BUG, please contact us as soon as possible)

PS: If the modifier is frequently used to change the data, the game may become stuck (the modifier bought on Taobao does not keep up with our version)

For the problem of numerical value or rhythm, we can feedback to the management, we will actively listen to and adopt

Celestitown Production team

from