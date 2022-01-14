 Skip to content

sfäre update for 14 January 2022

Logo/Images Positioning + Fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Logo/Images:

  • you can now select a row and reposition/scale/rotate the image with your mouse
  • idle images were showing on start up, fixed

Fractal Saving:

  • some fractal images were looking wrong after loading. I noticed that I was saving too many fractals in some cases, as there was a bug in the code to remove fractals. Fixed. If you have an image that looks wrong (mostly too bright), you will likely have Repeaters with mostly 0 information in them. You can delete them to fix the image.

