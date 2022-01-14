 Skip to content

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 14 January 2022

Small Update #9

14 January 2022

Hi everyone,

[v0.1058]

  • Robots Room notifications

    (If your robots rooms haven't got enough chargers or lubricators, your robots will be waiting in the main-storage until there is an available charger or lubricator in the whole factory.)

A detail if you missed: "If you zoom-in your robots, you can see their Charge- and Oil- Levels on the screens of their both sides."

  • Available robot skill points button (opens My Robots) added next to the Event Log

  • Available R&D points button (opens R&D) added next to the Event Log

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

