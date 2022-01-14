Small Update #9

Hi everyone,
[v0.1058]
- Robots Room notifications
(If your robots rooms haven't got enough chargers or lubricators, your robots will be waiting in the main-storage until there is an available charger or lubricator in the whole factory.)
A detail if you missed: "If you zoom-in your robots, you can see their Charge- and Oil- Levels on the screens of their both sides."
Available robot skill points button (opens My Robots) added next to the Event Log
Available R&D points button (opens R&D) added next to the Event Log
Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!
TR Games
