EA Patch note 1.02

Hello everyone, here are the updates of this week

Fixed the bug that Stolen Sun would consume itself

Fixed the bug that Cost of Xia Houdun could not be correctly reduced by Cao Cao

Fixed the bug that you can't get gold coins after owning 9 mines

Now after defeating elite enemies, you can not only obtain treasures, but also obtain rewards for this type of level

Fixed the bug that the archers could not apply poison after using the poison bow

Fixed the bug that you can't draw cards if your draw pile is less than 5 cards

Fix the bug that the three color bag takes effect at the beginning of the game

Fixed the bug that cavalry card would report an error when it was unable to draw 2 cards

Fixed the bug that after obtaining 9 shooting range etc., the card fee reduction reward only takes effect in the next level

Fixed the bug that the enemy would disappear in battle

Fix the bug of viewing card errors in the map interface

Fixed the bug that Yan Baihu summoned the wrong enemies

Fixed the bug that Cao Cao still couldn't unlock his equipment after occupying 9 racecourses

Fixed the bug of recruiting generals in the event of 6 racecourse and 6 military camps of Cao Cao camp

Fixed the bug that clicking close on the close selection interface has the possibility of reporting errors

Fixed a situation where the map might be compressed and cause jamming

Fixed the bug that clicking the rewards button may obtain multiple rewards

Fix the bug that Yan Baihu will completely disappear