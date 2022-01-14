 Skip to content

Three Kingdom: The Journey update for 14 January 2022

EA Patch note 1.02

Hello everyone, here are the updates of this week

bug repair

  1. Fixed the bug that Stolen Sun would consume itself

  2. Fixed the bug that Cost of Xia Houdun could not be correctly reduced by Cao Cao

  3. Fixed the bug that you can't get gold coins after owning 9 mines

  4. Now after defeating elite enemies, you can not only obtain treasures, but also obtain rewards for this type of level

  5. Fixed the bug that the archers could not apply poison after using the poison bow

  6. Fixed the bug that you can't draw cards if your draw pile is less than 5 cards

  7. Fix the bug that the three color bag takes effect at the beginning of the game

  8. Fixed the bug that cavalry card would report an error when it was unable to draw 2 cards

  9. Fixed the bug that after obtaining 9 shooting range etc., the card fee reduction reward only takes effect in the next level

  10. Fixed the bug that the enemy would disappear in battle

  11. Fix the bug of viewing card errors in the map interface

  12. Fixed the bug that Yan Baihu summoned the wrong enemies

  13. Fixed the bug that Cao Cao still couldn't unlock his equipment after occupying 9 racecourses

  14. Fixed the bug of recruiting generals in the event of 6 racecourse and 6 military camps of Cao Cao camp

  15. Fixed the bug that clicking close on the close selection interface has the possibility of reporting errors

  16. Fixed a situation where the map might be compressed and cause jamming

  17. Fixed the bug that clicking the rewards button may obtain multiple rewards

  18. Fix the bug that Yan Baihu will completely disappear

  19. The card that has reduced the cost will not be reduced to 0 points twice now

balance adjustment

enhanced

  1. The attack power of Zhang Jiao will increase with the buff, and the behavior logic has been updated.

  2. The poison bow is now stacked according to the number of attacks and changed to an formation card

  3. Enhanced several infantry cards and some generals of Liu Bei camp

  4. When commander Xia Houyuan is in command, the armor obtained by discarding cards is increased

weaken

  1. Zhang Bao now significantly reduces the frequency of soul link and reduces the value

  2. The number of attacks by Yuanrong crossbow soldiers has been reduced by 3 points

  3. Reduce the number of cards drawn by Stolen Sun from 3 to 2

At present, the update frequency of the game is once a week. Due to the short time, there are still many parts and bugs that have not been updated, and I will improve them in the next few weeks.

