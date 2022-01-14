EA Patch note 1.02

Hello everyone, here are the updates of this week
bug repair
-
Fixed the bug that Stolen Sun would consume itself
-
Fixed the bug that Cost of Xia Houdun could not be correctly reduced by Cao Cao
-
Fixed the bug that you can't get gold coins after owning 9 mines
-
Now after defeating elite enemies, you can not only obtain treasures, but also obtain rewards for this type of level
-
Fixed the bug that the archers could not apply poison after using the poison bow
-
Fixed the bug that you can't draw cards if your draw pile is less than 5 cards
-
Fix the bug that the three color bag takes effect at the beginning of the game
-
Fixed the bug that cavalry card would report an error when it was unable to draw 2 cards
-
Fixed the bug that after obtaining 9 shooting range etc., the card fee reduction reward only takes effect in the next level
-
Fixed the bug that the enemy would disappear in battle
-
Fix the bug of viewing card errors in the map interface
-
Fixed the bug that Yan Baihu summoned the wrong enemies
-
Fixed the bug that Cao Cao still couldn't unlock his equipment after occupying 9 racecourses
-
Fixed the bug of recruiting generals in the event of 6 racecourse and 6 military camps of Cao Cao camp
-
Fixed the bug that clicking close on the close selection interface has the possibility of reporting errors
-
Fixed a situation where the map might be compressed and cause jamming
-
Fixed the bug that clicking the rewards button may obtain multiple rewards
-
Fix the bug that Yan Baihu will completely disappear
-
The card that has reduced the cost will not be reduced to 0 points twice now
balance adjustment
enhanced
-
The attack power of Zhang Jiao will increase with the buff, and the behavior logic has been updated.
-
The poison bow is now stacked according to the number of attacks and changed to an formation card
-
Enhanced several infantry cards and some generals of Liu Bei camp
-
When commander Xia Houyuan is in command, the armor obtained by discarding cards is increased
weaken
-
Zhang Bao now significantly reduces the frequency of soul link and reduces the value
-
The number of attacks by Yuanrong crossbow soldiers has been reduced by 3 points
-
Reduce the number of cards drawn by Stolen Sun from 3 to 2
At present, the update frequency of the game is once a week. Due to the short time, there are still many parts and bugs that have not been updated, and I will improve them in the next few weeks.
