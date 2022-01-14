 Skip to content

Candy Disaster update for 14 January 2022

Candy Disaster [Version2.0.9] Update Announcement

GAME UPDATE NOTES

Hello, Sughouls! Snow level Smash mode in coming! With the coming of new mode, we also prepared some new traps to help you protecting your candies! Following are the update detail.

[New content]:
  • Updated Snow Level Smash mode
  • Added new trap Evil Totem
  • Added new snow enemies
[Content Tweaks]:
  • Remake level 1-1
  • Overall rendering upgraded
  • Optimized graphics processing
  • poison explosion effects optimized
  • Enhanced wall spikes (wall spikes can now knock back enemies)
  • Enhanced cannon
[Bug fixes]:
  • Fixed monsters monster drop parts not disappearing in some cases
  • Fixed the issue of turret shells falling into the water
  • Fixed an issue where characters were sometimes lost on the loading page
  • Fixed an issue with the Jellofolk split calculation

Looking forward to seeing you guys in the game.

