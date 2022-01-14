Beta v 0.8.0.9

This patch introduces the first wave of the new Job skill trees. A number of the more complicated skills are not yet functioning and most of the new actions do not yet have new graphics and animations for them yet. This first wave is intended primarily to be able to test the various new functionality that has been added to the the skill tree interface, as well as the damage and costs of the skills themselves. Now that the backend looks to be working as intended I can focus on finishing up the programming of the skills themselves.

Here we see the majority of the Fighter skill tree, one of the eight Job trees now available. I've added borders to the adventuring skills to separate the four different types of skills: Actions, Passives, Upgrades, and Unlocks. Unlocks are automatically awarded and points cannot be spent in them. Actions are the main "abilities" that you drag onto your hotbar and use. Upgrades improve other actions. Passives improve the player in general or under certain circumstances such as granting the ability to riposte a parry or gain back a small amount of mana on a critical spell cast.

The Archetype skill trees were also reworked to better fit with the Job trees and to contain a total of 12 skills per tree intended for use between levels 0 to 10, for a total of 60 possible points spent on an Archetype tree. To unlock a Job tree only 40 points must be spent in it's parent Archetype tree. This progress is shown within Job skill trees.

Each Job tree then has 24 skills for a total of 120 possible points spent, intended primarily to be unlocked between levels 10-30. Once completed this will bring the total amount of skills to 240, for a total of 1,200 skill points, which would require you to reach level 200 to unlock them all. As the majority of them are passive, continuing to level up well beyond level 30 now has a lot of different ways for a player to grow. Once Class skill trees are implemented these numbers will be ever larger.

As I've been largely focused on getting the foundation working properly along with the new player stats math I have not yet written up all of the active skills damage into a well organized spreadsheet for balancing, so some of the skills may seem stronger or weaker than others. These are all just numbers within the system that can easily be balanced as we test things over the next couple weeks. I'm excited to get some new sword animations and magic effects in, but plan to focus on a little bit of balance and just getting everything to trigger properly first.

Please note that as there are a number of changes to this "branch" (beta) that interfere with changes that have recently been implemented into the default "live" branch, there are a couple of fixes that were added into live that are not yet implemented into this beta patch. They will promptly be addressed now that I've been able to get this first patch out I've been very eager to get up, along with an experience bug that's going on that I forgot to address with this patch.

v 0.8.0.9 2022.01.14

Fixed quest helper content alignment problems

Fixed a number of broken enchants

Added 192 new Job skills, some of which are still works in progress

You may need to restart Steam for the update to begin.

To opt into Beta you only need to go to your Steam Library, right-click on Solace Crafting, select Properties, click on the Beta tab, and opt-in to the beta.

