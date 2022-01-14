Update 1.0.1: New vehicles, new uniforms, new features and many improvements!

Share · View all patches · Build 8021269 · Last edited 14 January 2022 – 14:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone.

Here's the changelogs for this week's update:

New features:

•New USMC marine uniforms.

•Added Fiat 626 truck.

•Added Jeep Willys with MG mount.

•Is now possible to switch squad member anytime holding Y (rebindable)

•Added higher max AI count for singleplayer.

•Added new buildings and props for Kos.

•Added visibility settings in Map Editor.

Fixes:

•Fixed M3 Half-Truck's MG.

•Improvements in AI movements.

•Improved vehicle's AI pathfinding.

•Improved Plane's AI fight behaviour.

•Fixed extracted bullet caliber in firing animation.

•Reoworked sounds in some weapons (many more coming soon)

•Improved castle props collisions.

•Fixed Aircraft refill zone indicator in Mission Editor.

•Better reload animation for static MGs.

•Improved Quadmount collisions.

•Other smaller fixes.

If you have suggestions and feedbacks, feel free to contact me on the Discord server.

Wish a great weekend to everyone,

Marco.