v0.15 Patch Notes (Photo Mode Update)

Hello Fellow Romans!

We're exited to share our new patch with you! Now you can use photo mode for catching great views, scenes and share your experience with others!

We are committed to continuing to improve the Ephesus until we give you the best experience. That's why we're listening to your feedback and continuing to fix the issues with the patches and hot fixes. Also we're adding new features and visuals for you to enjoy!

v0.15 Patch Notes:

New content;

Now you can use photo mode to capture scenes from Ephesus

New NPC's and props added to make Ephesus a living city!

Improvements;

Damage UI and SFX's are improved

Day and night circle implemented

Optimization improved

Building area limits can be seen while building

AI and UI improvements

Bug fixes;

A bug cause trouble in drinking water from the well is fixed

Long loading time in the beginning is reduced

Bug is fixed that caused furniture items to not appear when placed on the ground

We're working really hard for you to enjoy from Ephesus. So we're waiting for your comments, feedback and advises to improve ourselves. Thank you for believing and trusting us! Ephesus will come to a much better place with your feedback.