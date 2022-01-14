 Skip to content

Waltz of the Wizard: Natural Magic update for 14 January 2022

Hotfix Update - (v2.2.2)

14 January 2022

Waltz of the Wizard v2.2.2 - Bug fix patch

Improvements

• Added menu item for Aldin Newsletter

Fixes

• Improved freeze/crash frequency when loading between scenes (PC)

• Fixed Aldin’s Reality ring showing success for specific invalid commands

• Fixed game sometimes crashing when trying to use Voice Interaction if internet connection was off

• Fixed Fortress cave lighting being too bright

• Fixed realtime light for some particle effects sometimes not showing

• Fixed projectile charge effect sometimes not showing for projectile based enemies (Blaster, Larvops)

• Fixed user sometimes spawning inside the table in the Tower

• Fixed Ring of Force being invisible when returning from The Cell

• Fixed Ring of Force targeting sometimes being buggy

• Fixed Grenades not orienting to fit users hand when grabbed

• Fixed enemies sometimes being incapacitated when returning back to them

• Fixed Skully not reacting when being turned into a butterfly/frog

