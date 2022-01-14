Hotfix Update - (v2.2.2)

Waltz of the Wizard v2.2.2 - Bug fix patch
Improvements
• Added menu item for Aldin Newsletter
Fixes
• Improved freeze/crash frequency when loading between scenes (PC)
• Fixed Aldin’s Reality ring showing success for specific invalid commands
• Fixed game sometimes crashing when trying to use Voice Interaction if internet connection was off
• Fixed Fortress cave lighting being too bright
• Fixed realtime light for some particle effects sometimes not showing
• Fixed projectile charge effect sometimes not showing for projectile based enemies (Blaster, Larvops)
• Fixed user sometimes spawning inside the table in the Tower
• Fixed Ring of Force being invisible when returning from The Cell
• Fixed Ring of Force targeting sometimes being buggy
• Fixed Grenades not orienting to fit users hand when grabbed
• Fixed enemies sometimes being incapacitated when returning back to them
• Fixed Skully not reacting when being turned into a butterfly/frog
Changed depots in alpha branch