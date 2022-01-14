 Skip to content

Interstellar Rift update for 14 January 2022

Patch notes for Interstellar Rift 1.1.0.30

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a rerelease of 1.1.0.20 due to a deployment error, sorry for the inconvenience!

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed crash that occurred when launching a drone that was built before 1.1.0.00

  • Fixed client crashes and desyncs that could occur when a ship built before 1.1.0.00 was spawned from private ship storage

  • Implemented a speculative fix for a bug that would cause systems not to update when someone attempted to rift to them, leading to failed rift attempts

NOTES

  • Servers need to be updated



